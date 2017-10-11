Arsenal legend Pires ready for rock Bengaluru!

Bengaluru, October 11: Arsenal legend and former FC Goa player Robert Pires will descend in Bengaluru on Saturday (October 14) to meet fans during the Premier League Live Show.
With the intent of engaging with Arsenal fans and creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the football loving Bengalureans, PUMA, the German multinational company that designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories is bringing down the Arsenal legend to the Garden City.
Pires will interact with the fans and take them through the PUMA Arsenal zone at KTPO, Whitefield sharing the Arsenal experience with them.
🇮🇳 @piresrobert7 joins the list of legends attending Premier League Live 2017 in Bengaluru, India ➡️ https://t.co/V7IBm9aJiS #PLBengaluru pic.twitter.com/CBpAut9ABU— Premier League (@premierleague) October 3, 2017
The official club zones will feature activities such as walkthrough experiences, photo opportunities with mascots and former players, club memorabilia and the chance to remember some of the finest moments in each club's history.
Before that Pires will be at the PUMA store in 100ft Road, Indiranagar.
The two-day fan park event at KTPO will give ample opportunities for fans to meet the legends, have a photo clicked with the Premier League Trophy and experience a matchday through 360 Virtual Reality.
Meet the Premier League legends, grab your trophy!
Registration for the event is going on in full swing in the Premier League website.
With other top Premier League clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City confirming their presence for the event, the fans will have their hands full.
During his six-year spell at Arsenal from 2000, Pires has won three FA Cups and two Premier League titles including the club's unbeaten season of 2003-04.