Arsenal linked with Marco Asensio also? What could be Real Madrid's standpoint?

By

Bengaluru, Aug 20: Arsenal are on the verge of completing the signing of Real Madrid starlet Martin Odegaard but as per rumours, their pursuit of strengthening the squad does not just stop there.

According to some reports in Spain, the Gunners are also monitoring his team-mate Marco Asensio and could submit an offer in the coming days. Although Madrid are not actively looking to sell the 25-year-old, they are ready to listen to any suitable offers for him.

Asensio's mixed season at Bernabeu last year

The Spanish international endured a roller-coaster of a ride since joining Real Madrid from RCD Mallorca in the summer of 2015. However, since his knee injury in 2019-20, he has looked well below his standard. While he has often shown a lot of promise but mostly he endured a sub-par season last time out. He featured in 35 league matches for Real Madrid last season, scoring just five goals and providing two assists.

Real Madrid's standpoint

The Los Blancos have not put on Asensio on the transfer list with Carlo Ancelotti reportedly including him in his plans for the upcoming season. However, he is not assured of a regular starting role under Ancelotti this season, and it became apparent after he began Saturday's 4-1 victory over Alaves on the bench.

Madrid, at the moment, have a lot of options on the right flank following Gareth Bale and Takefusa Kubo's return from loan spells, joining the likes of Rodrygo and Lucas Vazquez. Madrid are said to value Asensio at around £35m and could be willing to do business if anyone meets their asking price. Considering Madrid's financial situation a sale could be prudent this summer.

But considering Arsenal's current dealings in the market, Arteta may not be left with much cash with the potential arrivals of Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale. The Gunners may look for a loan deal, similar to Ceballos or Odegaard with an option to buy, but that is unlikely to be attractive to Madrid.

Story first published: Friday, August 20, 2021, 12:09 [IST]
