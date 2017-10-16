Arsenal, Liverpool and AC Milan battle for Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos

Bengaluru, October 16: Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool are ready to battle with Italian giant AC Milan for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos in the January transfer window.
The Los Blancos paid €18million for the midfielder, €3million more than the player's release clause with a six years contract to sign the midfielder this Summer.
The young midfielder caught the eye at the Under-21 European Championship with Spain where he won the player of the tournament despite losing the finals 1-0 against Germany.
The midfielder also enjoyed a superb season in the La Liga last year where he completed the third most take-ons and scored twice along with two assists in 30 league appearances.
However, since his move to Madrid, the 21-year-old has made just one start in six matches in the league, which was as a substitute for just 17 minutes. The Spaniard is reportedly frustrated with lack of opportunity and reportedly wants a move out of club either permanently or on loan in January.
And according to reports, while Arsenal and Liverpool maintain an interest in the midfielder, it is the Italian giants who are front-runners for the former Real Betis talent.
Milan spent 200 million euros in the summer, signing 11 big names, however, struggle to find form as they've lost four of their eight Serie A matches, including their loss in the derby to Inter.
Their midfield combination looks unclear at the moment as only new signing Kessie has made a decent start, however, an injury to Biglia and inconsistency of captain Montolivo has turned the Milan side's attention towards the Spanish midfielder who currently fights for a place with Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Isco, which is mostly unrealistic.
But despite everything, it will be disappointing for Madrid to lose the talented midfielder who just arrived at the club and to let him go just after a six-month tenure could denote a big mistake for the Champions League winners.