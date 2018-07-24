Arsenal new boy Lucas Torreira confirms his pre-season arrival date

Bengaluru, July 24: Arsenal fans could see new boy Lucas Torreira in action next week after the Uruguayan midfielder confirmed the date of his arrival to the Gunners' pre-season campaign.
The 22-year-old joined Arsenal as a £26.4million signing from Serie A side Sampdoria just after the completion of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.
Following Uruguay's quarter-final exit from the World Cup, Torreira went straight to London Colney to complete his medical and sign his new contract with the north London club. However, from there, he joined his other teammates in his country, where they celebrated their World Cup success, and later the player went on to vacation.
New boss Unai Emery opted to give every player involved at the World Cup three weeks off although another World Cupper, Mesut Ozil, cut short his holiday to join his teammates in Singapore.
However, Torreira, in an Uruguayan publication, has confirmed that he will join the Gunners' training camp from July 30.
The player is expected to miss Arsenal’s pre-season game against Chelea on August 1. However, he is likely to be involved in Arsenal's final warm-up game against Lazio three days later in Stockholm, where he would get a chance to play with his teammates for the first time.
During his first visit to London Colney, Torreira could not link-up with his most of his team-mates and was only brielfy introduced to his new teammates.
“I arrived very early at the club, my new teammates were arriving because they trained at 10am," he told Ovacion after signing the Arsenal deal.
"I was very shy and I greeted them although I do not understand English, it’s something I’m going to have to learn."
But in the coming weeks, the player could see all of his teammates together as other Gunners World Cuppers like Granit Xhaka, Alex Iwobi and Nacho Monreal are also expected to join the team in the coming days.
Arsenal’s Premier League campaign kicks off with a mouth-watering clash against Manchester City and Arsenal fans will certainly be eager to see him don their jersey on the pitch on the very first day.