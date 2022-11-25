Arsenal players will 'do anything' for Arteta, says Gunners star Reiss Nelson

Arsenal have seen a massive spring under their feet this season. The Gunners are currently at the top of the table and will resume the remainder of the season after the World Cup ends. Together with their youth brigade, the North London club have already racked up 37 points in the first 14 games.
And the man behind their inspiring form has been none other than manager Mikel Arteta. Arteta has galvanized his young budding troops into potential monsters who have made gigantic strides forward so far.
As the World Cup continues, several Arsenal stars are on national team duty and a few remain in London or their respective countries to enjoy the holiday. And one of them is winger Reiss Nelson.
And in a recent interview with The Mirror, Nelson depicted how the Arsenal players respect and follow the words of their manager.
"I feel like it has always been the same, he has always had the same blueprint in terms of what he wants to do it was just about getting the right players in to follow the same path."
"He has got a group of players now that would do anything for him, anything he says and if you have that as a manager, the things you want to do will come good as everyone is fighting and understands what you want," he said.
Arsenal are currently in the title race but Nelson says the manager has incorporated things in a way that the players don't think about the title. They take each game as it comes and prepare for the next one. He asserted the title is a dream but their focus is on the next games only, rather than a distant plan.
Arsenal last won the league in their famous Invincibles season back in 2003-04, and if the league ribbons turn Red and White come May, Mikel Arteta's project will definitely have a significant accomplishment.
For Reiss Nelson, he will be aiming to get more regular game time. The crafty winger has played 7 times so far this season, and the real highlight of his season came last month when Nelson scored a brace against Nottingham Forest in Arsenal's 5-0 victory.