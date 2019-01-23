Football

Arsenal plot loan move for Colombian playmaker Rodriguez

By
Bengaluru, January 23: Arsenal target Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez to replace Mesut Ozil in a loan deal worth as little as £3 million, according to reports in England.

The Gunners are ready to sell Ozil in the summer after boss Unai Emery decided he does not feature in his long-term plans.

The Spaniard will be desperate to bring in a fresh face to replace the £350,000-a-week midfield ace as he pushes for a Champions League spot and as per the reports he has identified Rodriguez as a possible candidate to snap up on loan.

The Colombia star, 27, is in the final season of his two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid but has fallen out of favour. Bayern paid about £11.5m to loan Rodriguez and have an option to make the move permanent for £39.5m in the summer.

It is believed that Bayern would allow Rodriguez, who is under contract at Real until the summer of 2020, to leave if Arsenal paid the outstanding £3m loan fee to the Spanish giants.

Bayern boss Niko Kovac is not a fan of Rodriguez and is believed to be happy to let him leave the Allianz Arena. And the small loan fee will appeal to the Gunners, who have no funds for transfers this month.

Arsenal have reportedly agreed terms with Denis Suarez but cannot afford Barcelona's £10m demands.

Unai Emery confirmed: "We can’t pay for anyone. We can only sign loan players.

"I know the club is working on the possibility of bringing in a player who can help us now with big performances.

"But I can’t say any more than that. I have no news about the recruitment situation."

Ozil has been in and out of the Arsenal team this season despite not being injured and it is believed to be the manager's call. He has been offered to both Juventus and Inter Milan in a bid to free up funds, but his huge wage bill is acting as the stumbling block for any deal.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
