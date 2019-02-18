Arsenal ready to sign £10m England man as Petr Cech replacement

Bengaluru, FebBengaluru, Feb 18: Arsenal are keeping tabs on Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope as they look to replace Petr Cech in summer, according to reports.
Former Czech Republic international goalkeeper Cech will leave Arsenal at the end of the season, having announced his retirement from football lately the 26-year-old England international has emerged as a possible replacement of Cesc to compete with first-choice keeper Bernd Leno.
Pope came into the spotlight, last season, when he took advantage of an injury to first-choice Tom Heaton to make 35 Premier League appearances as Burnley secured an incredible seventh-place finish. He also was rewarded with a call-up to Gareth Southgate's World Cup Squad for his impressive display.
However, sadly at the start of the current campaign, the English keeper suffered a major setback with a massive shoulder injury which ruled him out almost for four months and in his absence, Sean Dyche chose to sign Joe Hart from City.
Hart returned the favour with a brilliant performance and while the Claret's also having Tom Heaton in the ranks, it now has suddenly put Pope as the third choice in the side.
The 26-year-old has only managed three appearances for Burnley this season - none of which coming in the Premier League and looking at the scenario, manager Sean Dyche has confirmed that one of Pope, Joe Hart and Tom Heaton is likely to leave the club in the summer.
Arsenal are said to be looking to advantage of the situation and are reportedly preparing a £10m bid to sign him in the Summer.
Arsenal 'identify Nick Pope' as surprise Petr Cech replacement for summer transferhttps://t.co/pN8T2NcpnT pic.twitter.com/j6vucEjMMU— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 17, 2019
Although the Gunners will also have Colombian David Ospina returning from his loan spell at Napoli to give Emery another option but he is expected to be signed permanently by the Serie A side at the end of the season.
Arsenal are said to have a tight budget for the next Summer and certainly, if they are able to get one of the prominent shot-stoppers for such little amount, it could end up being a clever piece of business by the Gunners who look to put together an improved squad for Unai Emery next season.