Arsenal set to bid for Bayern Munich's Coman

Bengaluru, July 18: Newly-apoointed Arsenal boss Unai Emery is ready to offer £44million for Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman, according to reports in England.
The 22-year-old star missed France's victorious World Cup campaign because of injury, but is said to be recovering well.
Various French outlets claim that Emery could be tempted to further bolster his attacking options for his first season in the Premier League.
The Spanish boss has been busy this summer, signing as many as five new players, but they have all been defensive reinforcements.
Last week, Arsenal boss Emery said his business is done - but left the door open if a "big opportunity" came up.
He said: "We signed the players who we need, only if one player is a big opportunity for us to sign we can do it. In this moment I think the squad is complete... To sign a player in the next month? Only if he is a big opportunity."
Coman, who signed a new deal with Bayern in December, was injured for almost three months last season because of ankle ligament damage, returning only for a brief appearance in the German Cup defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.
The former Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus forward signed permanently for Bayern last summer after two years on loan at the club.
It is not clear whether Bayern would be willing to sell, although £44m would be almost double what they paid for the forward.
Coman returned to full training with the Bavarian giants, who have a new manager in Niko Kovac last week. He revealed he was frustrated with the timing of his injury.
Coman said: "I was doing well at the time. I’m feeling better and better now but will still need time to get back to my best."
Arsenal have already added Bernd Leno, Lucas Toreira, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Matteo Guendouzi to their ranks.
The Gunners certainly have been one of the most impressive sides in the transfer market, and if they manage to bring in Coman, their squad will surely become one of the best in the Premier League.
