Arsenal set to launch a bid for Napoli star Jorginho

Bengaluru, November 2: Premier League giants Arsenal are reportedly set to make a bid for Napoli star Jorginho as per reports in Italy.
According to TMW, the Gunners are keen on bringing him to the Premier League but they will have to wait till the next summer to make an approach for him as Jorginho is an integral part of Napoli and is unlikely to move in January.
Jorginho has a contract with Napoli until 2020 and it's highly unlikely he'd move in the January transfer window.
That apparently won't stop Arsenal from pursuing a deal though, and they could wait for next summer to launch a bid.
The tenacious midfielder is enjoying his best season in Serie A to date and has played a key role in helping Napoli get to the top of the table.
The playmaker has a Brazilian background but was born in Italy, leading to him being capped twice by now-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte in two friendlies before Euro 2016.
But Jorginho is yet to make a competitive appearance since, and it's believed he will soon declare for Brazil, who want him in their squad for the 2018 World Cup.
However, Napoli have a history of playing hardball when big clubs start sniffing around their top players.
Juventus were forced to pay a club-record £80million fee when they moved for striker Gonzalo Higuain. While Chelsea's £50m was knocked back when they attempted to land centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.
On the other hand, Jorginho has been at Napoli for quite some time now and has been a key player for them over the years.
Napoli are on their way up to the top whereas Arsenal is facing a lot of difficulties. So, there is a chance that the player might snub the chance to move to the Emirates.