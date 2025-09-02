PKL 2025: Defenders Sumit, Ashu shine on the night as UP Yoddhas claw their way back against Patna Pirates

Arsenal Secures Loan Signing Of Piero Hincapie From Bayer Leverkusen For Upcoming Season Arsenal has signed Ecuadorian defender Piero Hincapie on loan from Bayer Leverkusen for the 2025-26 season. This move strengthens their defensive options as they prepare for the new campaign.

Arsenal have added Ecuadorian defender Piero Hincapie to their squad on loan from Bayer Leverkusen for the 2025-26 season. The 23-year-old centre-back has been a prominent player in Germany, making over 100 appearances for Leverkusen. He played a crucial role in their Bundesliga title win in the 2023-24 season.

Hincapie's football journey began in Ecuador with Independiente del Valle, where he broke into the first team at just 17 years old. On the international front, he has earned 46 caps for Ecuador. His experience includes playing at the 2022 World Cup and participating in two Copa America tournaments in 2021 and 2024.

Mikel Arteta expressed his delight at Hincapie joining Arsenal, stating, "We are so pleased to welcome Piero Hincapie to the club." Arteta highlighted Hincapie's physical presence and versatility as key attributes that will enhance Arsenal's defensive options. "He is a big character, with a very good combination of both youth and maturity," Arteta added.

The addition of Hincapie marks Arsenal's eighth signing this summer, concluding a successful transfer window for the club. His arrival is expected to make Arsenal's squad more competitive as they progress through the season.

In addition to acquiring new talent, Arsenal have also arranged loan deals for some players. Jakub Kiwior has moved to FC Porto on a season-long loan following Hincapie's arrival. This move aims to provide Kiwior with valuable playing time and experience in Portugal.

Additionally, Fabio Vieira and Sambi Lokonga have secured moves to Hamburg. Vieira joins on loan while Lokonga makes a permanent switch. These transfers aim to provide both players with opportunities for regular first-team football.

With these strategic moves, Arsenal are poised for an exciting season ahead. The club aims to strengthen its position both domestically and internationally by enhancing its squad depth and providing players with growth opportunities elsewhere.