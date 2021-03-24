Arsenal target Africa's next big striker, a good deal?

Bengaluru, March 24: Arsenal are set to go head to head against their Premier League rivals Manchester United for the signature of Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka, as per reports in England.
The Zambia international has earned some rave reviews in recent times thanks to his excellent performances for the Austrian Bundesliga side and it is hardly a surprise to see that he has alerted top clubs from across Europe.
Red Bull Salzburg have become a hotbed of talent in recent years thanks to their strong youth system and extensive scouting network, and Daka seems to be the next big export from the club following the likes of Sadio Mane, Naby Keita, Dayot Upamecano, Erling Haaland among others.
The 22-year-old has already been compared to former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto'o who is regarded as an icon of African football. That speaks volumes about the talent and potential of the young striker and he could potentially become an icon of his continent himself in coming years.
Blessed with a blistering pace, Daka can outpace even the fastest central defenders in the planet and he also has a gifted eye for goals and has scored 20 goals in just 18 Austrian Bundesliga games so far this season.
He netted 27 times last season across all competitions and has already equaled that tally this time around. He currently leads the scoring charts in Austrian top flight with a six-goal lead over his closest competitor and teammate Koïta Sekou.
The young and fleet-footed striker has been instrumental in seeing his team move seven points clear at the top of the table. He has been particularly impressive since his club lost Erling Haaland to Borussia Dortmund and has become the leader of the club's attack.
Daka has everything in his locker to become one of the most feared strikers in Europe. He is exceptionally fast and also thrives in physical battles. And with the pace he has, he can also be moulded into a wide forward like Sadio Mane and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.
It is high time for Arsenal to consider the future of their current attack with Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette both struggling with inconsistency this season.
Daka can be the future of the Arsenal forward line and can lead the club back to their glory days. The 22-year-old might cost them a fortune but the Gunners must spend now or else they will be left behind by their rivals in terms of quality.