Arsenal target free agent Ryan Bertrand: Good choice by Mikel Arteta?

Bengaluru, May 19: Arsenal are likely to make a whole lot of changes next summer following their woeful campaign this summer. Mikel Arteta's main priority is believed to strengthen the midfield as well as the backline. One of the key areas in which the Gunners are looking for addition is the left-back slot considering Kieran Tierney is currently the only recognised option available.
And as per rumours, former Chelsea defender Bertrand is one of the players the Gunners are looking at to fill that role. Arsenal have reportedly been monitoring Bertrand’s situation since January but Southampton earlier rejected Arsenal’s bid in the hope they could tie the player to a new deal.
But the player has recently confirmed he won't be a part of the Sutton squad next season and the Gunners have since reportedly stepped up their interest again.
Bertrand's career so far
A product of the Chelsea youth academy, Bertrand left Stamford Bridge in search of regular game-time in the summer of 2014. Initially signed on loan, the Saints decided to make his move permanent a year later following his rapid rise. Since then the English left-back has been an ever-present first-team member of the side and has made more than 240 appearances, chipping in with 8 goals and 20 assists. The Englishman can make excellent overlapping runs out wide and is also proficient at rotating possession, something Arteta demands in his fullback options.
Clubs linked
Arsenal, however, are not the only clubs linked with Bertrand. Manchester City are long-term admirers of the 31-year-old and could also offer him a deal. Benjamin Mendy has been linked with the exit door and Bertrand could bring experience to the role of backup left-back.
Should Arteta get him?
Arsenal’s need to sign a left-back is pretty genuine. Ever since Sead Kolasinac's departure to Schalke in January, they have struggled to fill in the role following Tierney's injury. So far, he has managed the area with Cedric Soares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka as makeshift left-backs, but none of them has been pretty consistent.
In that aspect, getting someone like Bertrand on a free deal would give the position some breathing room. He would definitely add more experience, leadership and skill in a fragile Arsenal backline.