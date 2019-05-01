Football

Ramsey out, Monreal doubtful for Valencia clash

By Opta
Arsenals Aaron Ramsey is still sidelined with the hamstring injury sustained in the quarter-final second-leg win over Napoli
London, May 1: Aaron Ramsey has been ruled out of Arsenal's Europa League clash with Valencia on Thursday (May 2), while Nacho Monreal is a doubt.

Wales international Ramsey is still sidelined with the hamstring injury sustained in the quarter-final second-leg win over Napoli and, although he could return to action before moving to Juventus at the end of the season, he remains unfit.

Monreal, meanwhile, has a calf problem and will face a late fitness test ahead of the semi-final first leg at Emirates Stadium.

Denis Suarez is out with a groin injury, while Hector Bellerin (knee), Rob Holding (knee) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) are still recovering from long-term problems.

The Gunners host Marcelino's side before heading to Mestalla for the return leg on May 9.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
