Arsenal to face Leicester in EFL Cup, Bournemouth or Palace for Man City

London, Sept. 6: Arsenal will travel to Leicester City in the third round of the EFL Cup, while holders Manchester City are to face Bournemouth or Crystal Palace and Liverpool will meet the winners of Bradford City's clash with Lincoln City.
With the competition being squeezed into a tightened schedule due to the late end to last season because of the coronavirus crisis, the draws for the second and third round were both made on Sunday.
The pick of the ties is the Gunners' trip to the King Power Stadium, while City – who defeated Aston Villa to win the trophy for the third year running in February – will have the comfort of a home game.
Liverpool will hit the road to face lower league opposition and Manchester United are also away at Championship opposition against either Reading or Luton Town.
Everton have to get past Salford City in round two with the victor of that match going on to play either Fleetwood Town or Port Vale.
Leyton Orient or Plymouth will host Jose Mourinho's Tottenham in the third round, while Chelsea entertain Middlesbrough or Barnsley.
Round two south region draw in full:
West Ham v Charlton Athletic Ipswich Town v Fulham Oxford United v Watford Bournemouth v Crystal Palace Leyton Orient v Plymouth Argyle Southampton v Brentford Bristol City v Northampton Town Reading v Luton Town Millwall v Cheltenham Town Brighton and Hove Albion v Portsmouth Newport County v Cambridge United Gillingham v Coventry City
Round two north region draw in full:
Burnley v Sheffield United Burton Albion v Aston Villa Bradford City v Lincoln City Leeds United v Hull City Everton v Salford City Wolves v Stoke City Fleetwood Town v Port Vale Rochdale v Sheffield Wednesday West Brom v Harrogate Town Middlesbrough v Barnsley Derby County v Preston North End Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers Morecambe v Oldham Athletic
Round three draw in full:
Bradford or Lincoln v Liverpool Bristol City or Northampton Town v Burton Albion or Aston Villa Morecambe or Oldham Athletic v Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers Reading or Luton Town v Manchester United Derby County or Preston North End v Brighton and Hove Albion or Portsmouth Ipswich Town or Fulham v Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday Manchester City v Bournemouth or Crystal Palace Millwall or Cheltenham Town v Burnley or Sheffield United Chelsea v Middlesbrough or Barnsley Wolves or Stoke City v Gillingham or Coventry City Leicester City v Arsenal West Brom or Harrogate Town v Southampton or Brentford Newport County or Cambridge United v Oxford United or Watford Fleetwood Town or Port Vale v Everton or Salford City Leyton Orient or Plymouth Argyle v Tottenham West Ham or Charlton Athletic v Leeds United or Hull City