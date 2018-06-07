Arsenal told how much they will have to pay for Steven N'Zonzi by Sevilla director

London, June 7: Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi's future is on high after the reports started doing the rounds that the midfielder is wanted by former boss Unai Emery at Arsenal.
The French midfielder has been unsettled at the La Liga side for the last one year and reports have emerged that the defensive midfielder could be on the move in the coming season.
The 29-year-old has frequently been linked with Arsenal in recent years, and Emery's recent appointment in north London has only added fuel to the fire in recent weeks.
The pair had worked together at Sevilla for one year and apparently, Emery is a big admirer of the player. The Basque coach reportedly wants to bring back the former Stoke City player into the premier league to solve the defensive crisis of Gunners midfield as he believes the French player could be a quick solution of his side.
Reportedly Emery has been only handed a mere transfer budget of £60 plus money from the player sales and the Gunners official expects the 29-year-old who is unhappy at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán can be available for a cheap deal.
But now Sevilla's Sevilla’s new director of football Joaquin Caparros has directed a stern warning to his potential suitors and he insisted they will not entertain offers which are lower than the 29-year-old’s release clause.
N’Zonzi only signed a new deal with Sevilla in January 2017, tying him down until the summer of 2020 and it is believed that his release clause has been put around £35m.
“Is that a rumour or is it true?” he told Radio Seville when he was asked about N'zonzi's future.
"Has Unai Emery called you? Well, as a successful man, Unai Emery knows what line the club keeps.
“If he wants N’Zonzi, he will have to call and put the bid in. And the bid is the clause. If you put that bid in, then there are no more negotiations .”
The French midfielder who is currently in the national squad for World Cup last season had a fallout with former Sevilla manager Berizzo and often found himself on the bench.
However, after Berizzo's sacking the midfielder again got his place in the squad and eventually, he finished the season with 44 appearances with one goal, two assists to his name.
