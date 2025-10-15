How Many Times East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Faced Each Other in IFA Shield Final? Who Hold the Edge?

Football Arsenal Must Prepare For Benfica's Psychological Challenge In Women's Champions League Match Ahead of their Women's Champions League match, Arsenal's Renee Slegers emphasises the importance of countering Benfica's psychological presence and intensity. This marks the first encounter between the two teams in the competition. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 20:06 [IST]

Arsenal manager Renee Slegers is preparing her team for a challenging encounter against Benfica in the Women's Champions League. Both teams are eager to secure their first win after losing their opening matches. Arsenal fell 2-1 to Lyon, while Benfica suffered a similar defeat to Juventus. Despite this, Arsenal's recent away form in the group stage is strong, with only one loss in six games.

Arsenal have consistently scored in their last nine away group stage matches. Only Roma and Brann have managed a similar feat. However, Benfica have been formidable at home, remaining unbeaten in their last three group stage games. They have won two and drawn one of these encounters, making them a tough opponent on their turf.

Slegers emphasised the need for Arsenal to be well-prepared for the intense atmosphere at Estadio da Luz. "I've played against them a couple of years ago," said Slegers during her pre-match press conference. "They're a very aggressive and intense team to play against." The manager acknowledged Benfica's psychological edge and the challenge of playing in front of a passionate crowd.

This match marks Arsenal's first encounter with Benfica and any Portuguese team in the Champions League. Slegers is aware of the unique challenges this presents but remains optimistic about her team's ability to adapt and perform under pressure.

The manager highlighted the importance of maintaining composure and technical precision to counter Benfica's aggressive style. "They will be aggressive on us, they will put pressure on us," she noted. "We'll have to be composed and well-positioned and have good technical detail to play away that pressure."

Slegers also expressed excitement about playing in such a significant venue with support from travelling fans. She believes that matching Benfica's intensity is crucial for Arsenal to gain control of the game. The team is looking forward to this new challenge and aims to handle it effectively.

As Arsenal prepare for this unfamiliar test, they aim to leverage their recent positive performances away from home. The Gunners are determined to make an impact against Benfica by bringing their own intensity and creating opportunities throughout the match.