Football Arsenal vs Brighton Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carabao Cup Round 4 Match in India, UK, USA and other Countries? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 0:05 [IST]

Arsenal are set to host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium for the Carabao Cup fourth round, with both clubs entering the contest needing to balance squad rotations and competitive ambitions.

Arsenal currently lead the Premier League and boast a formidable defensive record, while Brighton arrive with mixed recent form but some strong Cup performances.

Arsenal will be without William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli, providing opportunities for Cristhian Mosquera in central defense and Leandro Trossard on the wing. Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori, and Bukayo Saka are expected to be fit and available, although Mikel Arteta may rotate some key players due to fixture congestion. Piero Hincapié could make his first full start for the Gunners, while Mikel Merino may come in for Viktor Gyökeres up front.​

Brighton have several injury concerns: Kaoru Mitoma, Joel Veltman, and Brajan Gruda remain sidelined, while Jack Hinshelwood, Solly March, Adam Webster, and James Milner are long-term absentees. Diego Gómez, who has impressed in earlier rounds of the competition, is expected to feature prominently.​

Recent Form and Head-to-Head

Arsenal have won eight of their last ten games and are unbeaten in the past four meetings against Brighton, although their last two encounters finished level at 1-1. Brighton's last ten matches have produced five wins but three losses, and they've been potent in attack in domestic cups, notably scoring six against Barnsley.​

Statistically, Arsenal average 1.8 goals per game across league and cup fixtures, with a solid defense allowing only 0.3 goals per match recently, a major edge ahead of this tie. Brighton, meanwhile, average 2.5 goals per game in cup competition, but concede 1.4; their free-flowing style may find opportunities against a rotated Arsenal defense.​

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal (expected): Arrizabalaga; White, Mosquera, Hincapié, Lewis-Skelly; Nwaneri, Norgaard, Eze; Saka, Merino, Trossard.​

Brighton (expected): Steele; Wieffer, Dunk, Boscagli, De Cuyper; Baleba, Ayari; Gomez, Rutter, Minteh; Welbeck.

Arsenal vs Brighton Live Streaming: How to Watch Carabao Cup Round 4 Match on TV and Online?

India

The Arsenal vs Brighton match will be live-streamed via Fancode app and website from 1:15 am IST in the early hours of Thursday (October 30).

UK

The Arsenal vs Brighton match will be live-streamed on Sky Sports + app from 7:45 pm GMT on Wednesday (October 29).

USA

Arsenal vs Brighton EFL Cup Round 4 match will be live-streamed on Paramount +, Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday from 3:45 pm ET/ 12:45 pm PT.

Bangaldesh

Arsenal vs Brighton will be live-streamed via Fancode app from 1:45 am local time in the early hours of Thursday (Oct 30).