India vs Oman Toss Result, Asia Cup 2025: India win the Toss and Bat First, Make Two Changes

Football Arsenal vs Man City: Will Bukayo Saka play against City? Mikel Arteta gives latest update By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 19:21 [IST]

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided latest updates on Bukayo Saka, ahead of their crucial Premier League match against Man City.

The Gunners are set to host Pep Guardiola's team on Sunday at the Emirates. It promises to be a crucial encounter for both teams, who are chasing Liverpool at the top of the table.

Bukayo Saka has been out since late August with a hamstring injury suffered against Leeds United. His recovery is ongoing, with no exact return date yet. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta emphasizes patience in Saka's rehabilitation, hoping for a return soon but respecting the healing process. Saka remains a major doubt for Arsenal's upcoming matches, including the Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is dealing with a recurring shoulder injury picked up recently and was substituted early in a match against Nottingham Forest. He also faces uncertainty for the Manchester City game but is not expected to need surgery.

And ahead of the Man City clash, Mikel Arteta has now provided the latest update on the star duo. Although the Spaniard didn't rule out a chance of them playing, he refrained away from a definitive verdict about their involement.

"Everything has been modified so far for them. There are still a few things to clear and tomorrow we'll have more information on whether they are part of the squad or if they have a chance to be part of the squad," he said at the pre-match press conference.

The Gunners boss also reiterated the Erling Haaland warning for his defenders. The Norwegian is in a scoring spree and Arteta acknowledged the importance to keep him at bay.

"There are a lot of things that you have to get right. He's a player who doesn't need much space, much time or situations to generate big chances, especially in and around the around the box. Sometimes preventing the source is the best thing to do, and we have to do it again," Arteta added.

Arsenal will be confident coming into this match as they won 2-0 away at Athletic Bilbao. Apart from that, the North London club won 5-1 in this fixture last season.