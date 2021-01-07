Arsenal want Bundesliga midfielder, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Jan 7: Despite Arsenal's recent upturn in form following the emergence of youngster Emile Smith Rowe, the Gunners are still said to be in the market for a creative midfielder. A host of names have been linked with a move to the Emirates and 24-year-old German international Julian Brandt is one of those. And, Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has publicly stated that he is open to letting the midfielder leave for a suitable price.
As per reports in Germany, Dortmund could be willing to sell the versatile midfielder for a fee of just €25 million which is roughly the same the spent for his services on the German back in 2019. And for that price, the 24-year-old could prove to be a massive bargain as he has all the potential to add a completely new dimension to the Arsenal team.
Julian Brandt was one of the biggest prospects in European football when he moved to Borussia Dortmund from Bayer Leverkusen but his stock has fallen dramatically since then. The 24-year-old did score seven and create 13 goals in 42 games across all competitions but he still was a peripheral figure in Lucien Favre's side that mostly lined up in a 3-4-2-1 setup. The German number ten has struggled more for opportunities this season as the whole club have struggled as a unit which saw Favre getting the axe.
Brandt is a player who can operate in multiple roles with perfection. In his earlier days, he was mostly deployed on the flanks but thanks to his excellent technique, vision and passing ability, he was gradually molded into a central attacking midfielder. In his best season as an individual which was the 2018-19 when he was at Leverkusen, he mostly played as a number eight in a three-man midfield and that was enough for Borussia Dortmund to splash the cash on the flamboyant Germain international.
Just 24 years of age and with bags of potential, Brandt could prove to be a signing that can change the fortunes of Arsenal in coming years. All Arteta needs to do is to play the player to his strengths, something Dortmund have failed to do.
He is capable of playing in so many roles and is proven in different systems and would give Arteta the luxury to try different systems and bring the best of the whole team. For just €25 million, Brandt could prove to be an absolute steal.