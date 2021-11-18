Arsenal willing to offload Nicolas Pepe in January - Right choice by Arteta?

Bengaluru, Nov. 18: Arsenal reportedly are ready to sell winger Nicolas Pepe this January with the Gunners willing to suffer a significant loss on him.
Having
set
the
Ligue
1
on
fire,
the
former
Lille
gunman
earned
a
whopping
£80m
move
to
Arsenal
in
2019.
The
North
London
side
uncharacteristically
shelled
out
such
a
big
fee
but
with
a
hope
of
making
him
the
star
face
of
the
new
side.
But
he
has
been
anything
but
prolific
so
far.
He has struggled to make any kind of impact under Unai Emery or Mikel Arteta. Although, he did show some improvement last season. However, that can't justify his record price tag for the Gunners. He has lost his place in the first-team lineup this season. The 26-year-old has started only five matches in the Premier League and has featured in only five minutes of action since mid-October.
It
is
now
believed
that
the
Gunners
management
has
lost
faith
in
him
and
is
now
willing
to
take
a
hit
on
their
record
transfer
as
early
as
January.
Transfer link
Pepe
has
not
been
exclusively
linked
with
any
top
European
club
as
such,
but
his
availability
in
the
January
market
will
surely
raise
a
few
eyebrows.
Arsenal
are
reportedly
ready
to
sell
him
for
as
low
as
£25million
which
could
incite
many
clubs.
Good deal for all parties involved?
As of now, Pepe has fallen behind Smith Rowe, Saka, Martin Odegaard and even Gabriel Martinelli in the pecking order and that is unlikely to change very soon. At this stage of his career, he needs to play more. He seems to have lost a chunk of his confidence due to his struggles at Arsenal. Hence, a January exit could go well for both parties. Gunners could hope to get him off their wage bill and recoup some of the fee they had spent on him in 2019 while Pepe could relish chances elsewhere with a fresh start.