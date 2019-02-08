Arsene Wenger to return to football management within month - has four offers on table

New Delhi, Feb 8: Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is contemplating a return to football manager within a month after nearly a year off, according to reports.
The French manager hasn't managed a team since standing down at the Emirates ahead of the 2018/19 campaign after 22 years in charge but reportedly is now looking avidly to have day-to-day functioning again after missing his work culture massively.
According to The Times, the Frenchman has already as much as four offers in the table although none of them is from Premier League. Wenger has repeatedly hinted that he will not take up a job again in England as he feels it would be disrespectful to Arsenal to return to the English game.
Among the four offers, one is believed to be from French giants Paris Saint-German. The Ligue 1 side however reportedly want Wenger in the management role only as it is alleged they are looking to hire him as a director of football. At PSG as director of football, he would supposedly work closely with sporting director Antero Henrique.
Another offer is believed to be from an unnamed national team, who are keen on Wenger becoming their new head coach. It is alleged that the international side is Qatar who recently won the Asian Cup. Wenger does have close links to Qatar through his broadcast work with beIN Sports and he reportedly has the offer to overtake the side to prepare them for 2022 World Cup.
He also has reportedly two concrete job offers from top clubs in Europe however their names have not been opened yet.
Wenger reportedly earlier had an offer to lead Real Madrid, AC Milan and Bayern Munich but in all three occasions he apparently then rejected the idea to have some time out of the contest.
It now remains to be seen which job Wenger will take up, but what is clear is his comeback to football is imminent.