Arteta open to letting 20-year-old on loan

Kolkata, September 28: If rumours in British media are to believed, then there is every chance that Arsenal will send youngster Reiss Nelson on a loan this summer as he does not fit into Mikel Arteta's scheme of things.
The 20-year-old has been left out of Arsenal's opening two games in the Premier League and reports indicate that Arteta is open to loaning him out so that he can get some much-needed game-time.
Nelson was coming back from a successful loan spell in Germany with TSG Hoffenheim where he scored seven goals in 23 Bundesliga matches. But his return to England has been a flop so far with him getting limited play time.
Unless there are big injury issues in the side, Nelson is unlikely to be a first-team regular under Arteta. At a such young age, Nelson should play regularly to continue his development and that could only be achieved if he leaves Arsenal.