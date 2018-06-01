Arturo Vidal rules out Chelsea transfer but leaves the door open for Manchester United

London, June 1: Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has distanced himself from the rumours linking him over a Stamford Bridge switch and has clearly indicated that he will only move into a side who are in Champions League.
The Chilean midfielder, who turned 31 in May, currently has only one year remaining on his deal with Bayern.
The Chilean midfielder last season slipped down the pecking order behind Tolisso, Thiago.
Furthermore, with the German Champion signing another midfielder Goretzka, the player now reportedly has been told to leave the side in Summer as they look to cash on him.
Two Premier League giants, Manchester United and Chelsea seeing the opportunity to grab the midfielder reportedly enquired about the midfielder.
Last season, Antonio Conte reportedly approached the player over a move, however, the former Juventus midfielder refused to change the side then.
United, on the other hand, have been monitoring the midfielder for quite some time as Mourinho looks to add some fresh midfielders in the squad to replace retired Micheal Carrick and outgoing Fellaini.
Recently while talking about his future, Vidal dealt a major blow to Chelsea. After finishing fifth last season, Chelsea will compete in the Europa League next year. Killing the hopes of all the Chelsea fans, the Chilean has revealed if he moves out of Bayern it would only be for a team fighting for the Champions League.
"At this moment everyone knows that I have one year left with Bayern, I am very calm, I know what I am worth, I know when I have to play important matches who I am and that is why there are so many offers when the market opens," he said.
"This time I’m going to take it easy, my representative Fernando Felicevich is attentive to everything, I will try to rest and recover in the best way to see if I change equipment or not, be one hundred percent.
"If I change my team it’s going to be for the better, to fight for the Champions League, win titles, fight for important things."
Vidal moved to the Bundesliga from Juventus in 2015 for £32m and has helped them win three Bundesliga titles. The midfielder played 35 matches last season scoring six and assisting two times.
The midfielder missed last two month of footballing due to a knee injury but will now have a free summer to recover fully from with Chile failing to qualify for the World Cup.
Vidal is currently on the declining side of his career, however, he still has at least 2-3 years of top football left in him. The player can be an asset to any top European teams as the midfield general can be a key equipment of valuable experience in any midfield.
However, with him earning a massive £240,000-a-week wage, not many football clubs will be able to match the deal.
