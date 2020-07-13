As many as eight European giants chasing Uruguayan wonderkid Facundo Pellistri: Who is he?

Bengaluru, July 13: Uruguayan Primera Division has often come out as a place for producing the next big things of world football and top European sides have not shied away from putting money on the line to acquire the next best thing from there.
Real Madrid's recent acquisition Federico Valverde from Penarol is one of the recent examples which may eventually go down as one of the best pieces of transfer business done by Perez and co.
As per reports, similar things could befall again over the Summer with another Uruguayan wonderkid, 18-year-old Penarol winger Facundo Pellistri attracting interest from all over Europe.
The 18-year-old is reportedly being chased by not Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid but also Juventus along with a bunch of Premier League sides including Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United have also reportedly been scouting him.
With the race to sign the young winger likely to hot up, here's a couple of things you need to know about the youngster:
Product of Uruguay's 'Baby Futbol' Project
The Latin American country has the scheme to nurture footballing talents aged from 4 to 13. It is also being followed by Argentine football. Pellistri is one of the products of such projects which earlier produced players like Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez and Sergio Aguero.
Playing career so far
Pellistri was enrolled at Penarol academy as a four year and his impressive performances in the lower division saw him earn a promotion to Penarol’s senior side at the start of last year as a 17-year-old.
During the 2019 season, Pellistri made 15 appearances in the Uruguayan Primera Division, impressively taking part in three goals. He had started 2020 in much the same manner having been handed the No. 10 shirt but the pandemic brought a halt to football just three games into the league season.
Playing style
The 18-year-old is primarily a right-winger but can also operate behind the striker. His pace and dribbling ability is his biggest strength. The diminutive youngster's small frame allows him not only to retain his balance even under tight pressure but also helps him to nuzzle through tight spaces. His side's manager, Diogo Forlan, former Manchester United and Atletico Madrid striker this term handed him the number 10 jersey which signifies how much the footballing legend rates the Uruguayan starlet.
Transfer fee
His generous transfer is one of the reasons that makes him one of the most desired youngsters in Europe. He although has a contract with Penarol till 2022 but apparently is getable for just a £10 million with a release clause on his head. Moreover, he also acquires a Spanish passport means it would be very easy for him to settle down at any of the European sides without any further jumble.
Future destination
As of now, it is difficult to predict his actual destination as all these scouting and enquiring are at pretty early stages. He could be signed by any of the European giants and then again could be loaned back to Penarol again. But one thing is for sure, his ability has attracted suitors and he is not very far behind making a big jump from the South American division.