Marco Asensio Transfers To Fenerbahce From PSG After Successful Stint In Europe

Marco Asensio has left Paris Saint-Germain to join Fenerbahce on a permanent transfer. Asensio, who began his career at Real Madrid in 2015 after moving from Mallorca, spent seven years in Madrid. During his time there, he was involved in 93 goals, scoring 61 and assisting 32. He also won 16 trophies, including three Champions League titles.

Despite his success at Real Madrid, Asensio eventually found himself with fewer opportunities and moved to PSG in 2023. In the 2023-24 season, he played 47 matches and contributed to PSG's domestic treble victory. However, under Luis Enrique's management, Asensio was considered surplus to requirements and was loaned to Aston Villa for the second half of the 2024-25 season.

At Aston Villa, Asensio made an impact by scoring eight goals and providing one assist in 21 appearances across all competitions. Despite speculation about a possible return to Villa, the club opted to pursue Harvey Elliott and Jadon Sancho instead. This decision paved the way for Asensio's move to Fenerbahce.

"I am very happy to be here," said Asensio upon completing his transfer to Istanbul. "I can't wait to play in this stadium in front of our fans. They told me there was a great atmosphere here." He expressed eagerness to join his new teammates for training and thanked fans for their warm welcome.

The Spanish international received numerous messages from supporters and hopes to repay their affection by achieving significant success with the team. Meanwhile, Fenerbahce is also finalising the acquisition of goalkeeper Ederson from Manchester City after parting ways with Jose Mourinho last week.