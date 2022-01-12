Football
Aston Villa complete Coutinho deal

By Jonathan Davies
Philippe Coutinho
Philippe Coutinho is officially an Aston Villa player after flying to Birmingham to complete his loan move from Barcelona.

London, Janaury 12: Aston Villa have completed the signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The club announced on Friday that they had agreed a deal to bring the playmaker to Villa Park.

The 29-year-old subsequently arrived in Birmingham on Tuesday, with the club later confirming that the deal had been completed.

Coutinho, who will wear the number 23 shirt, returns to the Premier League, where he spent five years with Liverpool between 2013 and 2018.

The Brazil international is reunited with former Reds team-mate Steven Gerrard, who replaced as manager Dean Smith at Villa Park in November.

Having endured an injury-hit spell with Barca, Coutinho could make his debut in this weekend's Premier League showdown with Manchester United.

Comments

Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 2:40 [IST]
