Football Atalanta Draws 1-1 With Pisa: New Coach Ivan Juric Faces Frustration In Season Opener In their Serie A opener, Atalanta drew 1-1 with Pisa, leaving new coach Ivan Juric frustrated. Despite dominating possession and shots, they failed to secure a win. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

Atalanta faced a challenging start to their Serie A campaign, drawing 1-1 with Pisa at Gewiss Stadium. Gianluca Scamacca scored an equaliser early in the second half for Atalanta, but Ivan Juric's team couldn't secure a win in his debut league match as manager. Isak Hien's own goal had given the newly promoted visitors a lead in the 26th minute.

Pisa marked their return to Serie A after 34 years and 90 days since their last match against Roma in May 1991. Despite Atalanta creating chances worth 2.01 expected goals (xG), Pisa managed to hold on. Alberto Gilardino can take pride in his team's performance, even though they were fortunate at times.

Atalanta struggled offensively without Ademola Lookman, who is seeking a move away from the club. Inter Milan has withdrawn their interest, and last season's top scorer Mateo Retegui has departed for the Saudi Pro League. This leaves much of the attacking responsibility on Scamacca, especially with a Champions League campaign ahead.

Scamacca showcased his skills with a controlled finish to equalise five minutes into the second half. He led the game with seven shots, four on target, and had 11 touches inside Pisa's box. However, despite these efforts, he couldn't find another goal to secure victory for Atalanta.

Ivan Juric faces significant challenges as he steps into Gian Piero Gasperini's shoes, who left for Roma. Atalanta failed to win their opening Serie A match for the first time since 2017. Juric will be looking for more clinical finishing when his team travels to Parma next week.

The absence of key players like Lookman and Retegui has left Atalanta short of quality up front. Scamacca remains a crucial player for them this season, but he needs support from his teammates to convert opportunities into goals consistently.

Despite registering 21 shots in total during the match against Pisa, Atalanta couldn't find another breakthrough after Scamacca's equaliser. The team will need to improve their finishing if they hope to compete effectively this season and make an impact in upcoming matches.

The draw against Pisa highlights areas that need attention for Atalanta as they aim for better results moving forward. With new management and player changes, adapting quickly will be crucial for success this season.