Ivan Juric expressed his sympathy for Igor Tudor, who was recently dismissed by Juventus. Tudor's departure followed an eight-game streak without a win across all competitions. Juventus currently holds the eighth position in Serie A, sharing 12 points with Juric's Atalanta, who are in seventh place. Atalanta is set to face AC Milan, who are third in the standings.

Juric, speaking through Football Italia and TuttoMercatoWeb, conveyed his feelings towards Tudor. He stated, "I feel sorry for Tudor because he was a Juventus man. But this is our job. When you have a period where you play well but don’t win, you must improve in every area." This highlights the challenges faced by managers when results don't align with performance.

Atalanta remains one of only two unbeaten teams in Europe's top five leagues this season, alongside Bayern Munich. Despite their unbeaten status (W2 D6), they haven't secured a league victory since defeating Torino 3-0 on September 21. They managed a 2-1 win against Club Brugge in the Champions League but drew 0-0 with Slavia Prague and 1-1 with Cremonese recently.

The upcoming match against AC Milan presents a significant challenge for Atalanta. Juric emphasised the need for rhythm and compactness to contain Milan's threat. He remarked on the difficulty of playing every two to three days and stressed the importance of daily analysis to maintain performance levels.

This managerial change at Juventus marks a rare occurrence before November since the 1969/70 season when Luis Carniglia was replaced by Ercole Rabitti. That season saw Juventus finish third in Serie A, highlighting how managerial changes can impact team outcomes.

As Atalanta prepares for their clash with AC Milan, maintaining their unbeaten run will be crucial. The team's ability to adapt and improve will be tested as they navigate both domestic and European competitions.