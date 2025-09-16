India A vs Australia A Squads: Full List of Players, Captains, Schedule, Venue - All You Need to Know

Football Athletic Club vs Arsenal Prediction: Who will Win Champions League Gameweek 1 Match? Lineups, Preview, Team News By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 9:34 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Athletic Club host Arsenal at the San Mamés in Bilbao on Tuesday (September 16) as both teams launch their UEFA Champions League campaigns in what promises to be a closely-fought clash between two well-drilled squads.

The fixture marks a return to the Champions League for the Basque side after more than a decade, following their impressive fourth-place La Liga finish last season, while Arsenal arrives with ambitions of building on their semifinal run from last year.

With key players missing for Athletic- Nico Williams injured, Yeray Alvarez suspended, the hosts will look to Oihan Sancet and Iñaki Williams for attacking flair, while Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is expected to deploy his new signings to drive the Gunners' push for a positive start in Europe.

For the English club, Mikel Arteta confirmed the absence of three key players. Bukayo Saka remains sidelined with his hamstring injury, whereas Martin Odegaard is also out after his shoulder injury in the last match against Nottingham. Apart from that, Ben White will also miss the match as Arteta returns to his homeland ahead of a crucial Champions League campaign.

This is a massive encounter for both teams. Arsenal need a positive start to their UCL campaign as they aim another Top 8 finish in the newly revamped Champions League group stages. But the Basque outfit will have their ambitions as well, especially after returning to Europe's elite football after a lengthy gap.

Athletic Club vs Arsenal Predicted Lineups

Athletic Club: Simón; Areso, Vivian, Paredes, Yuri; De Galarreta, Jauregizar, Sancet; I.Williams, Berenguer, Sannadi

Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Merino, Rice; Madueke, Gyökeres, Martinelli

Key Facts and Stats

Athletic Club return to the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2014/15, having previously appeared only in 1998/99. They won all four home matches in last season's Europa League group phase, as well as knockout home legs against Roma and Rangers, but lost the semi-final first leg at home to Manchester United. Athletic have won 14 of their last 18 European home games. Arsenal have won five straight UEFA matches against Spanish sides and are unbeaten on Matchday 1 in eight campaigns.

Athletic Club vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal enter as slight favorites, but Athletic's home advantage and disciplined approach could produce a tight contest. We predict a 3-1 win for the Gunners.