ATK sign McHugh, Soosairaj and Regin

Bengaluru, May 29: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK have begun the rebuilding process by signing ex-Motherwell FC player Carl McHugh as their first new foreign recruit for the upcoming season.
They also completed the signings of siblings -- Michael Soosairaj (Jamshedpur FC) and Michael Regin (Chennai City FC).
The signings come in the Kolkata-based club's plans to get back the glory days under newly-appointed head coach Antonio Lopez Habas.
💥💥💥 Brace yourselves for 3 new ATK players 💥💥💥— ATK (@ATKFC) May 28, 2019
A big welcome to ex-Motherwell captain Carl McHugh and to the Michael brothers, Soosairaj and Regin, to the ATK family!#AamarBukeyATK #BanglaBrigade #WelcomeCarl #WelcomeMichaels pic.twitter.com/1kbA4SbBWx
McHugh has reportedly agreed for a two-year deal which will keep him at the club till 2021.
The Irishman comes with the experience of having played in England with Reading's youth setups, Plymouth Argyle in League Two and Bradford City in League One. McHugh was part of the Bradford setup which defied all odds to reach the League Cup final back in 2012-13. It was the first time in over 51 years that a fourth-tier club in England played the prestigious cup final.
The 26-year-old's most recent venture was in the Scottish Premiership with Motherwell, where he made 47 appearances last season. On the international front, McHugh has represented the Ireland U17, U19 and U21 national teams.
Our new signing Carl McHugh has a special message for all the fans. Watch the video to find out! 🔴⚪️#AamarBukeyATK #BanglaBrigade pic.twitter.com/Ma53HzVUpw— ATK (@ATKFC) May 29, 2019
ISL fans will be familiar with Soosairaj, who impressed for Jamshedpur last season. Having joined the Miners from Chennai City before the ISL 2018-19 campaign, the 24-year-old exceeded all expectations and emerged as one of the most promising up and coming talents in the country with some scintillating performances. The fleet-footed winger can cut in as well as he can work the flanks and was a nightmare for any defender in the league. He has reportedly been handed a long-term five-year contract by ATK.
Soosai's elder brother Regin, on the other hand, joins ATK on the back of a successful season with Chennai City. The Tamil Nadu-born player played a big part of Akbar Nawas' I-League 2018-19 title-winning outfit. The 31-year-old put pen on paper to a two-year deal.