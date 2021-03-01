Atletico Madrid interested in Spurs midfielder Giovani Lo Celso: Should Mourinho let him go?

Bengaluru, March 1: Atletico Madrid could renew their interest in Giovani Lo Celso this summer after initially missing out on him back in 2019 when he had impressed for Real Betis.
According to trusted Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine midfielder is clearly attracting suitors given his impressive performances under head coach Jose Mourinho. Atletico are keeping a close eye on his situation however the interest is still in the early stages as per rumours.
Lo Celso's Spurs journey so far
The 24-year-old joined Spurs from Real Betis in the summer of 2019 on loan until the end of the season but signed a permanent deal just six months later. But since joining the club for a total of £55m, he has been restricted to only 19 starts in the Premier League. He emerged as one of the better players for Tottenham during the backend of last season.
However, there is no doubt that injuries have hindered his progress in North London. This season once again he has succumbed to massive injuries. As a result, he has managed only four starts in the Premier League and has dipped down the pecking order a bit.
Should Spurs cash in?
Daniel Levy paid a big fortune to secure the services and it is fair to say the move is yet to be paid off. He has played 56 times for Spurs but his form has not been anywhere nearly as good, having a hand in just 11 goals (7G & 4A).
But considering Mourinho's squad strength Spurs should be looking to keep hold of Lo Celso. But his persistent injuries have been a major concern. Hence, if a considerate offer comes around from Simeone and the midfielder starts dropping behind others, it could be a wise decision by Mourinho to cash in on and use the fund elsewhere.