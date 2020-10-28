Atletico Madrid 3-2 Salzburg: Joao Felix leaves it late for Simeone's side

Madrid, October 28: Atletico Madrid got their Champions League Group A campaign back on track as two goals from Joao Felix helped them to a 3-2 win over Salzburg on Tuesday.
Diego Simeone's side suffered a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of the defending champions Bayern Munich last week, but they started well against their Austrian opponents and went ahead through Marcos Llorente shortly before the half-hour mark.
Salzburg - who drew with Lokomotiv Moscow in their opening game - stormed into a 2-1 lead, though, thanks to goals either side of half-time from Dominik Szoboszlai and Mergim Berisha.
But Joao Felix had other ideas, quickly drawing Atletico level and then securing all three points five minutes from time with a fine strike.
Earlier, Felix was denied a stunning opener when his spectacular bicycle kick from eight yards crashed back off Cican Stankovic's crossbar before Luis Suarez volleyed narrowly wide from a corner.
Atleti's early dominance was rewarded in the 29th minute, though, thanks to Llorente's powerful shot from 20 yards that squirmed through the grasp of Stankovic.
Llorente then squandered a golden opportunity to double his tally four minutes later, clipping wide of the right-hand post after being played clean through by Suarez.
That wastefulness was duly punished five minutes before the interval when Szoboszlai superbly steered past Jan Oblak from 15 yards with the outside of his right foot.
Salzburg edged ahead 63 seconds after the restart when Berisha turned home at the back post from Andreas Ulmer's low cross.
Their lead lasted just five minutes, however, as Joao Felix slotted in from close range after superb skill inside the penalty area from Angel Correa.
The Portuguese then twice blazed over from excellent positions, but his perseverance paid off late on when Thomas Lemar's shot struck his foot and sat up kindly for him to slam home.