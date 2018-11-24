Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Five key players to watch out for

By
Atletico Madrid will have to go all guns blazing to beat Barcelona
Atletico Madrid will have to go all guns blazing to beat Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Madrid, November 24: Atletico Madrid will have to go all guns blazing to beat Barcelona and jump above their rivals in La Liga on Saturday.

La Liga: Fantasy Hot or Not - Messi Atletico's nemesis

With all the high octane action expected from this high-voltage game, here are five players to keep an eye on when the sparks start flying.

These are five players whose skills can bedazzle you. So watch out for them!

Arthur Melo (Barcelona)

Arthur Melo (Barcelona)

With Ivan Rakitic suspended for this fixture, even more will be expected of 22-year-old Arthur Melo in the Barcelona midfield.

The Brazilian's star has been growing throughout the course of his first season in Spanish football and this will be one of his biggest tests yet as the Blaugrana try to keep possession against a very difficult opponent.

Rodrigo Hernandez (Atletico Madrid)

Rodrigo Hernandez (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico have a 22-year-old possession-loving midfielder of their own in Rodrigo Hernandez.

Signed from Villarreal in the summer, he has become increasingly important for Los Colchoneros and even scored his first goal in red and white last time out in the dramatic 3-2 comeback victory against Athletic Club.

Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid)

Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid)

With Lionel Messi back from injury, all the left-backs in La Liga are suddenly back to having nightmares.

With Filipe Luis expected to play on the left of defence for Atletico in this match, meaning he'll be tasked with keeping the Argentinian quiet... not an easy task.

These two South Americans have great respect for each other but have thrown up some highly entertaining duels in the past. This one promises to be fascinating.

Gerard Pique (Barcelona)

Gerard Pique (Barcelona)

Barcelona's defence have made a mixed start to the season, conceding 18 goals in the first 12 games (an average of 1.5 per game).

As the undisputed leader of the back line, Pique is the man tasked with solidifying a defence his side will need to shore up if they want to stay on course to retain their title.

Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid)

Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid)

The Atletico midfielder loves a goal on a big occasion. He steps up on Champions League nights, in derby matches and in blockbuster La Liga clashes like this one.

In fact, he scored a screamer for Atletico in this fixture last season, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw after Luis Suarez's equaliser. Pay attention if Saul shapes up to shoot.

Kick off

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

At Wanda Metroplitano Stadium

8.45 pm local time (1.15 am IST, Sunday)

Live on Sony TEN 2/ Sony TEN 2 HD

Also read : Five interesting factors | Five best encounters

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
BAN 324, 125/10 (35.5 vs WI 246
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, November 24, 2018, 10:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 24, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue