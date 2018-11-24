Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Five key players to watch out for

Arthur Melo (Barcelona)
With Ivan Rakitic suspended for this fixture, even more will be expected of 22-year-old Arthur Melo in the Barcelona midfield.
The Brazilian's star has been growing throughout the course of his first season in Spanish football and this will be one of his biggest tests yet as the Blaugrana try to keep possession against a very difficult opponent.
Rodrigo Hernandez (Atletico Madrid)
Atletico have a 22-year-old possession-loving midfielder of their own in Rodrigo Hernandez.
Signed from Villarreal in the summer, he has become increasingly important for Los Colchoneros and even scored his first goal in red and white last time out in the dramatic 3-2 comeback victory against Athletic Club.
Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid)
With Lionel Messi back from injury, all the left-backs in La Liga are suddenly back to having nightmares.
With Filipe Luis expected to play on the left of defence for Atletico in this match, meaning he'll be tasked with keeping the Argentinian quiet... not an easy task.
These two South Americans have great respect for each other but have thrown up some highly entertaining duels in the past. This one promises to be fascinating.
Gerard Pique (Barcelona)
Barcelona's defence have made a mixed start to the season, conceding 18 goals in the first 12 games (an average of 1.5 per game).
As the undisputed leader of the back line, Pique is the man tasked with solidifying a defence his side will need to shore up if they want to stay on course to retain their title.
Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid)
The Atletico midfielder loves a goal on a big occasion. He steps up on Champions League nights, in derby matches and in blockbuster La Liga clashes like this one.
In fact, he scored a screamer for Atletico in this fixture last season, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw after Luis Suarez's equaliser. Pay attention if Saul shapes up to shoot.