Atletico Madrid want Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah

London, Nov 11: New Liverpool made a brilliant signing this summer in the form of Mohamed Salah from AS Roma which made many people sceptical about the deal.
The Egyptian was a major flop formerly in the Premier League when he was at Chelsea but since then, he has improved a lot in Italy and he has already become a hit at Anfield.
The 25-year-old as already netted 12 goals in all competitions for the Reds making the fans go on cloud nine over the signing but their joy could be short-lived.
As per reports in Spain, Atletico Madrid are preparing a £50m bid for Salah in January as their transfer ban comes to an end.
The player made his move to Liverpool this summer only and him moving again in January seems very unlikely.
On top of that, the club interested in him is not Real Madrid or Barcelona. So, there is very little chance of the Egyptian being unsettled.
However, Atletico have become a major force in Europe in recent years and adding Salah to their ranks would make them much stronger without any shadow of doubt.
According to reports out of Spain, the Anfield outfit has either rebuffed any of the £50m advances outright or cheekily suggested the Madrid club offer their own superstar attacker in exchange, giving up Antoine Griezmann in the mythical straight swap deal for Salah.
Griezmann may be struggling for a misfiring Atlético, and there may be rumours of animosity between the Frenchman and some of his teammates, but the two-time Champions League runners-up would hate the idea of parting ways with the 26-year old nonetheless.
From what we have seen last summer from Liverpool in case of Philippe Coutinho, they will not let their top-scorer go unless they receive an absurd amount.