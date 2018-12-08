Football

Back in a Fortnite? Ozil posts training pictures on Twitter

By
Mesut Ozil
As he continues his comeback from a back issue, Mesut Ozil has thanked Arsenal's fitness coach Shad Forsythe on social media

London, December 8: Mesut Ozil confirmed he is "working hard" to return from a back injury after posting pictures on social media of him at training.

The former Germany international has missed Arsenal's last two Premier League outings - a thrilling 4-2 win over rivals Tottenham and a 2-2 draw away at Manchester United - due to the issue, which some reports suggest has been exacerbated by his lengthy sessions playing the video game Fortnite.

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery revealed on Thursday that Ozil had stepped up his comeback - and refused to rule the 30-year-old out of contention for Saturday's game with Huddersfield Town.

"This morning he worked with the physiotherapist on the pitch, running and touching the ball. Tomorrow will be the decision," Emery said in his pre-match news conference.

Ozil provided further evidence of his increased efforts on Friday, putting up three photographs on his Twitter account with some accompanying words of appreciation for Shad Forsythe, the club's fitness coach.

"Still working hard to come back as soon as possible after my back injury," he wrote. "Special thanks to our fitness coach Shad Forsythe for the support every day."

The former Real Madrid playmaker has made 10 league appearances for the Gunners this season - all starts - and contributed three goals.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 8, 2018, 2:00 [IST]
