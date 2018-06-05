Football

Sane exclusion puts Low under massive pressure – Ballack

Posted By:
Manchester Citys Leroy Sane was dropped by Germany head coach Joachim Low
Manchester City's Leroy Sane was dropped by Germany head coach Joachim Low

Berlin, June 5: Michael Ballack expressed his surprise at Leroy Sane's omission from Germany's World Cup squad.

Manchester City attacker Sane, 22, was left out of the 23-man squad by coach Joachim Low.

Former Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Ballack used social media to give his take on the exclusion of the PFA Young Player of the Year.

"Germany's Low puts himself under massive pressure with this decision," he wrote on Twitter.

"Leroy Sane, the best young player in the PL has to stay at home."

Sane is yet to score for Germany in his 12 caps with the senior team, but had an impressive second season at Manchester City, where he scored 10 league goals and had 15 assists.

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue