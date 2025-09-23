Ballon D'Or 2025: Ousmane Dembele Claims Title As Aitana Bonmati Achieves Historic Third Win

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas suffer third defeat in a row as UP Yoddha return to winning ways

Ousmane Dembele clinched the 2025 men's Ballon d'Or, narrowly surpassing Lamine Yamal. Dembele's impressive performance saw him involved in 46 goals during the 2024-25 season, with 33 goals and 13 assists. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) triumphed in Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and the Champions League. Luis Enrique, PSG's manager, was honoured with the Johan Cruyff Trophy as the top men's coach.

Aitana Bonmati made history by becoming the first woman to win the Ballon d'Or three times consecutively. She played a crucial role in Barcelona's league victory and led Spain to the Euro 2025 final. Bonmati joined Lionel Messi and Michel Platini as three-time winners. Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo followed her in the voting.

Dembele's teammate Vitinha secured third place in the Ballon d'Or voting, while Liverpool's Mohamed Salah came fourth. Barcelona's Raphinha rounded out the top five. PSG players Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes also featured in the top ten, alongside former PSG stars Kylian Mbappe and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Lamine Yamal won the Kopa Award for a second consecutive year. He expressed gratitude to Barcelona and his national team for their support. Vicky Lopez, another young talent from Barcelona, claimed the inaugural women's Kopa Trophy at just 19 years old.

Gianluigi Donnarumma earned the men's Yashin Trophy for his outstanding goalkeeping during PSG's successful season. His performances were particularly notable in the Champions League, where he kept six clean sheets. Hannah Hampton of Chelsea won the women's Yashin Trophy after her penalty-saving heroics at Euro 2025.

Coaching Excellence Recognised

Sarina Wiegman was awarded the Johan Cruyff Trophy for best women's coach after leading England to retain their Women's Euros title. She became only the third manager to win three consecutive Euros titles, having previously succeeded with both England and the Netherlands.

Arsenal was named Women's Club of the Year after defeating Barcelona to win the Women's Champions League. Viktor Gyokeres received recognition with the men's Gerd Muller Trophy for scoring 54 goals in just 52 appearances last season.

Ewa Pajor of Barcelona and Poland took home the women's Gerd Muller Trophy for her exceptional goal-scoring abilities. The awards ceremony highlighted remarkable achievements across various categories, celebrating both individual talents and team successes.

The event showcased a blend of seasoned professionals and emerging stars who have made significant contributions to football over the past year. The recognition of these athletes underscores their dedication and impact on both club and international stages.