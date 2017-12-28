Barcelona's Aleix Vidal open to January move

Bengaluru, December 28: Barcelona are ready to sell out of favour Aleix Vidal in January with Roma, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid interested in the player, according to reports.
Vidal signed a five-year contract with the Spanish side from Sevilla in 2015 for €18 million however never made it to the first team spot on a regular basis.
Adding more salt to the wounds, consistent injury problems also hampered his progress. Primary a winger, later make shifted to right fullback has found minutes difficult to come by ever since his transfer and only started in just three La Liga matches this season and fourteen overall.
Not in manager Ernesto Valverde's first-team picture the defender has now reportedly set his sight to move away from the club and his agent now openly confirmed the news, stating that his player available to all the top clubs as big clubs like Roma, Atletico and Sevilla have already enquired about the player.
Vidal’s agent said: “He is a professional and trains at 100 percent, then the technical choices are down to the Coach,” representative Ruggero Lacerenza told Tele Radio Stereo.
“It’s true, there is interest from Roma. Aleix is a player of a very high level, after all. It’d be nice to reunite with Monchi, as they worked well together at Sevilla and had a good personal rapport.”
“Aleix is happy to play in Spain, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be pleased to test himself in other leagues or other clubs.
“The important thing is that the two clubs agree terms, but for us a loan deal is a possible solution.”
Apart from Vidal, the club is also open to selling two other players, winger Gerard Deulofeu who re-joined the club this Summer from Everton and veteran defender Javier Mascherano who is on the verge of completing a €10 million move to Chinese Super League side Hebei Fortune.
Barcelona have reportedly identified two probable options for acquiring in January to strengthen the squad. One is Colombian defender Yerry Mina from Brazilian side Palmeiras for €10m and another one is Gremio star midfielder who has been valued at around €50m by his club.
Apart from them, there is also talk in town that the club will again try to sign Liverpool attacker Coutinho in January, however, looking at the current scenario it's unlikely the Catalan club will go for the player in January.