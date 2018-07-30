Barcelona clear Digne for expected Everton move

Football

Posted By: OPTA
Barcelona and France full-back Lucas Digne
Barcelona, July 30: Everton appear on the verge of completing a swoop for French defender Lucas Digne after Barcelona allowed him to leave their California training camp.

Digne, 25, has been linked with the Toffees for several weeks and has been permitted to "finalise his departure" ahead of a reported €25million move.

The former Lille, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma player has been unable to dislodge incumbent left-back Jordi Alba in two seasons at Camp Nou, managing just 29 LaLiga starts.

He was part of France's squad at the 2014 World Cup, but was overlooked for the country's triumphant 2018 campaign.

Everton have also featured in the race to sign Digne's team-mate Yerry Mina, although the Colombia international is believed to favour a move to Lyon should he leave Barca.

    Story first published: Monday, July 30, 2018, 2:50 [IST]
