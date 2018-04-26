Barcelona eye Marcos Alonso as long-term replacement for Gerard Pique

Bengaluru, April 26: Barcelona are hoping to sign Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso in the coming summer transfer window as a replacement for their ageing star defender Gerard Pique, according to reports in the media.
Alonso, since his £23 million move from Fiorentina to the Blues in 2016, has developed into a key player for Antonio Conte's side and has even helped the club win the Premier League last season.
Furthermore, despite Chelsea's struggle this season, the defender has proven to be one of their best players throughout and even earned himself a place in the PFA Team of the Year.
Meet Marcos Alonso, Marcos Alonso and Marcos Alonso. Three generations. Grandfather, father and son. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea stars. pic.twitter.com/m95pBnyvOU— Football Facts (@FootbalIFact) April 17, 2018
And according to reports, his progress at Chelsea has caught the eye of the Barcelona board and they are now eager to land him in the Catalan capital this summer.
The Catalans reportedly eye him as a potential candidate to replace central defender Pique, who will turn 32 next year. Although Pique is expected to continue his playing career at Barcelona next season, the Catalans are said to be planning for the future.
But the positioning of Alonso is a problem. Although they eye him for the central defence role, Alonso typically operates as a left-back or left wing-back, the role he has thrived in at Chelsea. Nevertheless, the Spaniard is also capable of playing in the heart of the defence.
We are in the final! Well done boys! #wembley #facup @ChelseaFC 👏🏼💙⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hfcDXHgR4y— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) April 22, 2018
During his stay at Fiorentina in the Serie A, the versatile defender had played a couple of matches as a left central defender. The Spaniard, in his younger days, also used to operate from the central defence itself.
And according to these reports, the Barcelona hierarchy apparently believes the 27-year-old has the required height, ball skills and tactical awareness to fill in Pique's boot in the future.
Chelsea, however, are reportedly determined to keep hold of Alonso and could offer him a new contract to fend off interest from Spain, despite him still being under contract until 2021.
Alonso has played 43 matches so far in this season and scored seven, assisted four in the process. The 27-year-old is now in contention to be in the squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia and could avail further opportunities there to impress in the big stage after getting his first international cap earlier this year.
