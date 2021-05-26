Barcelona interested in signing Serie A star defender this summer: A good deal?

Bengaluru, May 26: Barcelona FC are seeking to expand their defensive options for the next season, and according to some recent reports, could raid Serie A side, Atalanta. It is understood that German fullback Robin Gosens has caught their eye and is now favourite to replace Jordi Alba at the Nou Camp in the long run.
Gosens impressive career in Italy
The left-back joined Atalanta from Heracles Almelo in 2017 for a transfer fee of €1.17 million and has since gone on to establish himself as one of the most exciting full-backs in Serie A football. He has been one of the major backbones behind Atalanta’s rise under Gian Piero Gasperini in recent years and this term once again has enjoyed an impressive campaign.
He has featured in 44 matches for the Italian giants this term, scoring 12 goals and securing eight assists in multiple competitions. He also has averaged 1.4 tackles, 1.3 interceptions, 1.0 clearances, 1.6 shots, and 0.8 dribbles per game in Serie A this season which validates his excellence at the left flank of the defence. His progress in recent years has certainly not gone unnoticed, with the 26-year-old now attracting the interest of a number of top clubs across Europe, alongside Barcelona.
Transfer Fee
It is understood that the player is happy at Atalanta but would like to leave the Bergamo-based outfit for a bigger club to compete for titles and trophies. The left wing-back has a contract until 2022 but with an option to extend it for a further year. Atalanta are unlikely to let him leave for a cut-price deal and reportedly holding him out for a fee of around €40million. Apart from Barcelona, Leicester City and Manchester City also are believed to be interested in him.
Should Barcelona get him?
Barcelona are set to enter the transfer market for a left-back this summer, and for valid reasons. The Spanish giants want to sell Junior Firpo and could also try to offload Jordi Alba if he doesn’t agree to take a pay cut. Therefore, they need to lay down a long-term plan for the left-back spot and Gosens looks to be the favourite.
He is a good crosser of the ball and boasts electric pace. The 26-year-old is also more defensively sound than Alba being a good tackler of the ball. He ticks all the right boxes in terms of what Koeman is looking for in a left-back. However, considering Barcelona are looking for a major revamp and require signing in every major area, they could find it challenging to spend €40 million fee for the German international.