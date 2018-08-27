Barcelona look to sign up Leipzig midfielder Kevin Kampl

Bengaluru, August 26: Barcelona's signing of Ajax's Frenkie De Jong are all but over as the Dutch club management have blocked the midfielders move in this transfer window. And with the deadline day approaching fast, Barcelona are now trying to sign up RB Leipzig midfielder Kevin Kampl.
The Slovenian midfielder had joined Leipzig in the summer transfer window of 2017-18 season with a transfer fee worth £20 million.
27-year-old Kampl has made 37 appearances for RB Leipzig in the previous season and managed to score one goal in those appearances.
Kampl has featured for the Austrian Bundesliga side Red Bull Salzburg in the starting days of his career. The Slovenian midfielder has scored 29 goals in 109 appearances for Austrian club in all competitions.
After that, he joined Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in the winter transfer window of 2014-15 season with a transfer fee worth £12 million. But the midfielder decided to join his boyhood club again in the summer transfer window of 2015-16 season. The academy graduate of Bayer Leverkusen was in great form for their senior side in 2015-16 and 2016-17 season. The Slovenian midfielder was able to score 6 goals in his 70 appearances for the club.
Kampl will be a good addition to the Barcelona side in this season. But, his playing time will surely be shortened if he decides to go to Camp Nou. Kampl has to face stiff competition to get into the starting lineup of Barcelona as they have a pool of midfielders in their squad.
But, the player can surely develop himself at Camp Nou. The addition of the Slovenian midfielder will surely increase the squad depth of Barcelona which will help them in the long run. According to the reports, the deal could well be finalized within four days with a transfer fee of around £20 million.