Barcelona midfielder Vidal's four Italian properties seized

Kolkata, January 10: Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has had his four homes in Turin, Italy, seized by the court after failing to pay his oustanding debts.
The former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder had a good stint with Juventus from 2011 to 2015 before moving to Germany with Bayern.
But it is alleged that during that period, he left behind a debt of 18,489 euros on the properties in Moncalieri, nine kilometres away from Turin.
The Chilean midfielder since then did not answer to any of the requests and eventually later the embargo process began in 2017.
He was given a final notice on December 24, one year after the beginning of the legal procedure informing him to settle the debt before the end of the calendar year.
But with no action apparently taken on behalf of the player, the Italian court justice now has apparently seized the properties in Moncalieri, which will now go into an auction process.
Court of Turin orders the seizure of four Arturo Vidal assets— FC Barça-Live (@FCBarcaLiveNews) January 8, 2019
An unpaid debt of 18,489 euros has led the Court of Turin to seize four houses from Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal.#vidal #Barcelona #artuto #Messi #dembele #suarez #terstegan pic.twitter.com/p9LiPnqGGd
However, according to another Spanish media house Marca, the 31-year-old has deposited the full debt that he owed to the Turin-based travel agency, which they have been chasing for over a year. However, the repayment might have now come too late to save the seizure of his assets.
He has personally requested the justice not to send put his four properties up for a public auction and informed that he is ready to pay even further fine for the completion of the process.