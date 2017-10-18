Barcelona officials watch Bayer 04 Leverkusen trio

Camp Nou, Oct 18: Barcelona have been monitoring the situation of Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen's young star trio as the Catalan club plotting a move for the future, according to reports.
The Blaugrana have recently added Dembele and Deulofeu following the world record sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in the Summer however still wants to add firepowers in the squad as the future investment.
For such purpose, the club's technical secretary Robert Fernandez, alongside aide Urbano Ortega reportedly went out at BayArena on Sunday to watch Bayer play Wolfsburg and according to Catalan paper Sport, they were scouting three players from Bayer, defender Jonathan Tah, alongside wingers, Julian Brandt and Leon Bailey.
Brandt has been in the transfer news for a long time as the German youngster currently has only one year left on his contract and is on the radar of clubs like Bayern Munich and Liverpool.
Brandt is a pacy winger who can play anywhere in the attacking zone and already impressed everyone with his Leverkusen's stint and already appeared 12 times for Germany and with Barcelona lacking options in the final third, his inclusion could strengthen the team.
Leon Bailey is another winger with the same potential as the Jamaican star recently joined to Leverkusen from Genk for €20m and rejected offers from Liverpool and Manchester United earlier.
The 20-year-old who can play in both wings also has shown promises within limited game time this season and already registered one goal and two assists in six games in the Bundesliga.
On the other hand, defender Jonathan Tah is also regarded as one of the best young defenders in German football and with central defender Pique and Mascherano ageing, adding Tah could be a pretty viable option for the Catalan giant.
Barcelona have started their La Liga season with a comprehensive performance till now and currently sit on the top of the table, having won seven out of their eight recreations.
However, it looks like manager Ernesto Valverde is already planning for the future and adding these options will surely make the team stronger than ever.