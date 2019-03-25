Barcelona open to sale of Manchester United target Philippe Coutinho

Bengaluru, March 25: Premier League giants Manchester United have been given a huge boost in their pursuit of Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho as per reports in Spain.
According to reports, the Spanish giants are ready to accept bids of £90million for the attacker £52m less than they paid Liverpool for him back in January 2018.
With just four goals and two assists to his name so far this season, the 26-year-old has been limited to 16 La Liga starts with the majority of his recent starts coming as a result of injuries to Ousmane Dembele.
And while the player is desperate to stay and prove he can cut it in La Liga, Barca could well cut their losses this summer.
A source told ESPN that Barcelona do not have a firm offer from any club at this point, but some have expressed an interest in the player.
"Key people, who are either directly or indirectly linked with various clubs have been following the situation closely."
Reports last week claimed that Coutinho's Barcelona future has been under scrutiny all season and now it will be decided in an upcoming meeting.
The meeting is said to be taking place after their Champions League clash with Man United next month.
Barcelona bosses remain hopeful that Coutinho can find some form and remain at the Nou Camp but are also open to selling him this summer if his struggle continues.
Another reason for his lack of time on the pitch is due to the 4-4-2 system that Manager Ernesto Valverde prefers, with Coutinho not fitting into it.
Barcelona fans have been far from welcoming to Coutinho and even booed him in the 3-1 win over Rayo Vallecano earlier this month.
The Brazilian spoke about his dip in form after his side progressed to the last eight of the Champions League.
He said: "In the last few weeks, months even, I've not been playing well. But I still want to improve.
"I came to Barcelona to give my best. I live for the moment. You never know what the future holds. I am happy with my performance today."
As well as Manchester United, Chelsea are believed to be keen on luring Coutinho back to the Premier League but they are hit by a transfer ban for the next two transfer windows.
Liverpool might also enter the race if Barcelona are happy to let the former Anfield favourite leave for a fee lower than 100m and they might also have his first refusal in the clause when they sold him to Barcelona.