Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lockdown Diaries: Barcelona post message of support on social media for Koeman

By
Ronald Koeman
Barcelona posted a message of support on social media for Ronald Koeman. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, May 12: Though Spain is currently in lockdown due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the La Liga players from most of the clubs including champions Barcelona are keeping themselves busy and, more often than not, involving fans around the world.     

Some of La Liga players and staff have been tested for COVID-19 over the past week ahead of the return to training.

The first step will be training individually, in line with La Liga's comprehensive training protocol.

La Liga keen to resume next month despite eight new positive tests

This is exciting news as it means the return of Spanish football is one step closer. So far K League is the only action happening all over the world while Bundesliga is expected to resume in the weekend.

Coronavirus in sport: K League kicks off without fans

Bundesliga moves restart from May 15 to following day

Despite fresh cases of the dreaded virus reported, La Liga's players, coaches and other key figures are remaining responsible and staying home as much as possible.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at how the La Liga players are keeping themselves and the fans busy during the lockdown days.

Relief for La Liga legend

Former Barcelona player Ronald Koeman suffered a health scare recently, being admitted to hospital for chest problems.

The current Netherlands coach, who made over 200 appearances for Barça and scored the winning goal in the 1992 European Cup final, thankfully recovered and his former side posted a message of support on social media.

Trying other sports

People have once again been allowed to practice individual sport across Spain over the past week and several La Liga players have been trying their hand at other activities in addition to practicing their football skills.

One of them is Atletico Madrid's star goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who demonstrated his basketball skills in his garden by sinking a shot from way downtown.

Catching up over phone

Throughout this period of lockdown, various La Liga clubs have taken the time to pick up the phone and chat to fans and members.

Eibar have taken this a step further and have been calling up all of their former players from over the years, to check how they've been coping during the crisis. Jon Errasti and Ivan Alejo, two of these former players, took to Twitter to express their appreciation for the gesture.

Reflecting on the past

As part of the #MyPitch series organised by La Liga and EA Sports, various players have been reflecting on the first steps they took on their journey to the top of the world of football.

The players have been looking back at the first pitches where they used to play football and this week Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal has told his story, remembering how he would play with his friends in the main square of his hometown of Eibar before joining Real Sociedad's academy.

More RONALD KOEMAN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 16:33 [IST]
Other articles published on May 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue