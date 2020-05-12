Lockdown Diaries: Barcelona post message of support on social media for Koeman

|
Relief for La Liga legend
Former Barcelona player Ronald Koeman suffered a health scare recently, being admitted to hospital for chest problems.
The current Netherlands coach, who made over 200 appearances for Barça and scored the winning goal in the 1992 European Cup final, thankfully recovered and his former side posted a message of support on social media.
Trying other sports
People have once again been allowed to practice individual sport across Spain over the past week and several La Liga players have been trying their hand at other activities in addition to practicing their football skills.
One of them is Atletico Madrid's star goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who demonstrated his basketball skills in his garden by sinking a shot from way downtown.
Catching up over phone
Throughout this period of lockdown, various La Liga clubs have taken the time to pick up the phone and chat to fans and members.
Eibar have taken this a step further and have been calling up all of their former players from over the years, to check how they've been coping during the crisis. Jon Errasti and Ivan Alejo, two of these former players, took to Twitter to express their appreciation for the gesture.
Reflecting on the past
As part of the #MyPitch series organised by La Liga and EA Sports, various players have been reflecting on the first steps they took on their journey to the top of the world of football.
The players have been looking back at the first pitches where they used to play football and this week Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal has told his story, remembering how he would play with his friends in the main square of his hometown of Eibar before joining Real Sociedad's academy.