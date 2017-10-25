Barcelona reserves cruise towards Copa del Rey last 16

Madrid, October 25: A much-changed Barcelona made light work of third-tier Real Murcia to take a commanding 3-0 lead into the second leg of their Copa del Rey last 32 tie.
With the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta handed the night off, Paco Alcacer, Gerard Deulofeu and Jose Manuel Arnaiz, on his debut, took their chance to grab the goals for the holders.
"I'm happy because today we played with people from the B team and those that haven't played as much and it was a good test for them," Barca coach Ernesto Valverde told BeIN Sports Spain on Tuesday (October 24).
Barca have now won 12 and drawn one of their last 13 games in all competitions, but took their time to break down their humble hosts.
With the second leg at the Camp Nou in just over a month's time now a formality, Barca can concentrate on maintaining their four-point La Liga lead and securing a place in the last 16 of the Champions League before the Cup continues in January.
In the other matches, Valencia, Barca's closest challengers in La Liga, continued their fine form as Rodrigo and Dani Parejo, from the penalty spot, struck in the final nine minutes to secure a 2-0 first-leg lead at Real Zaragoza.
Sevilla shrugged off three straight defeats to cruise towards the last 16 with a 3-0 win at Cartagena. Eduardo Berizzo's men had shipped nine goals in being thrashed at Spartak Moscow and Valencia in the past week.
However, first-half goals from Pablo Sarabia and Joaquin Correa settled their nerves before Luis Muriel rounded off the scoring six minutes into the second period.
Malaga's search for a win this season continues, however, as they conceded twice in stoppage time to lose 2-1 at second-division Numancia. Another late goal from Christian Santos handed Alaves a 1-0 win at Getafe. And a double from Sergio Leon secured a 2-1 win for Real Betis away at Cadiz.
