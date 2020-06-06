Football
Barcelona's Suarez back from surgery in time for opener

By Pti
Barcelona, June 6: Barcelona says Luis Suarez has been cleared by team doctors to play when the Spanish league resumes.

Uruguayan striker Suárez had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on January 12 and hasn't played since.

The club said on Saturday that he will be available for Barcelona's first match in almost three months, at Mallorca on June 13.

The 33-year-old Suárez may have to lead the attack with Lionel Messi receiving treatment on his right thigh. Barcelona leads the league by two points over Real Madrid with 11 rounds left.

The competition was halted in mid-March because of the COVID-19 virus.

Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 20:43 [IST]
