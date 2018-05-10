Barcelona set to sell eight players this summer

Bengaluru, May 10: La Liga champions Barcelona are preparing for a summer overhaul with as many as eight players likely to face the axe.
They may have won La Liga convincingly this season and are still unbeaten, but their failure in Europe has urged the management to make changes in the dressing room.
The very first name in the list of players likely to leave the Nou Camp according to Spanish news-site Sport, and sure to attract a fair bit of attention, is Andre Gomes.
The Portuguese international has failed to find his feet with the Catalans since joining from Valencia in the summer of 2016 in a £31million deal.
He has failed to push the likes of Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic in the central midfield areas, and is likely to get a good resale value considering his young age and his performance before joining the Catalan giants.
French full-back Lucas Digne was also signed the same summer, joining from French giants PSG for around £15m, but he is another one who could be heading out.
The Frenchman has failed to make any kind of challenge to Jordi Alba as first-choice left-back.
Meanwhile, Paco Alcacer, Denis Suarez, Aleix Vidal are all expected to the ones heading for pastures as well.
Rafinha, Munir El Haddadi and Gerard Deulofeu have spent parts of the season away from the club on loan, at Inter Milan, Alaves and Watford respectively.
And with all three expected to slip further down the pecking order should they return to the Spanish champs, it appears their days there are numbered at Camp Nou.
Rafinha is expected to join Inter Milan this summer on a £35 million deal that was mentioned as the price when the loan deal took place between Barcelona and Inter Milan.
Munir, pn the other hand, has not really flourished and is expected to be snapped up by a mid-table La Liga side.
Deulofeu's career has had plenty of highes and lowes already and he could still get a decent club is he is up for sale.
For Deulofeu, it would be the second time he will leave Barcelona, the first being when he joined Everton in 2015, only for the Spanish club to use the buy-back clause two years later.
