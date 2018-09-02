Football

Barcelona to pay Liverpool Philippe Coutinho's add ons

Written By: Aveek Chakraborty
Barcelonas Philippe Coutinho (Image: Twitter)
Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru, September 2: Liverpool are believed to still be earning money from the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in the January transfer window last season. Despite splurging around €120 million to land the Brazilian, Barcelona are continuing to pay Liverpool add-ons from the transfer of the midfielder.

The midfielder's transfer deal to the Catalan capital had around €40 million extra in add-ons. And the number of appearances that the Brazilian makes in Barcelona colours will also see Liverpool earn some money.

According to reports, as bonuses, Barcelona have agreed to pay the Reds €5million if Coutinho makes 100 appearances for the side. The amount is expected to be paid in four installments, after every 25th appearance.

Therefore, with Coutinho completing 25 official matches for Barcelona last weekend against Real Valladolid, the Spanish club is now set to pay the first part of the €5 million to Liverpool. Coutinho played 22 official matches last season and has featured in three so far this term.

Another add-on included in the deal involves the Champions League. Barcelona will pay a further €10m for the player to Liverpool if the La Liga side finish in Champions League places this season, which is very much likely to occur. Another final €5m will be paid if he wins the same competition between 2017/18 and 2022/23 with Barcelona.

Furthermore, Liverpool reportedly recently received €5million from Barcelona after the Catalans qualified for the Champions League in Coutinho's first season at the club.

Surprisingly, Coutinho's list of bonuses does not involve any kind of performance-related criteria. Having arrived in January, the 26-year-old has scored 11 goals already and has won the La Liga and Copa del Rey last season. But neither of these achievements will earn any money for Liverpool.

Yet, it appears that Liverpool will earn more through the transfer. In Barcelona's first two games, Coutinho has scored one and assisted another.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 2, 2018, 11:17 [IST]
